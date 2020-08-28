SPONSORED: Mohawk Vinyl Flooring on Sale Now at McMillen’s!

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpeting and Flooring is holding a sale on Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Flooring!

(Photo: Skippy, the store’s mascot, is displaying the new shipment of Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Flooring.)

Don’t delay replacing your flooring! Get started by stopping at McMillen’s, a family-owned and operated complete flooring business, and getting their expert advice on your next step to a luxury vinyl flooring.

Located just 2 miles from downtown Clarion, McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring takes great pride in offering quality products and providing excellent service.

Made in the USA, Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Flooring is the next generation of luxury vinyl flooring. With the thick, dense rigid construction, it has the look and feel underfoot like real hardwood, but has the durability and protection of 100% waterproof vinyl. It is perfect for homes with kids and pets.

CLEAN & COMFORTABLE

Luxury vinyl flooring is soft underfoot, easy to clean, and water resistant, making it a great choice for kitchens and areas that see a lot of action.

EASY INSTALLATION

Luxury vinyl flooring can be cut to fit unique room shapes or around sinks and cabinets. The patented, tongue-and-groove system makes for adhesive-free installation.

PET FRIENDLY

Have furry family members? From pet accidents to scratches from cats and dogs, luxury vinyl is durable and waterproof, so cleanup is a breeze. This product has the “all pet protection guarantee. All pets, all accidents, all the time.” It has three times more scratch resistant due to the addition of a tough wear layer and enhanced lacquer finish. It also has enhanced stain and soil protection.

DO-IT-YOURSELF OR EXPERT INSTALLATION

This is a great product for the do-it-yourself project or McMillen’s has expert installation always available.

There are three colors in and ready to go, so there is no ordering delays and no tariff charges.

BROWSE & SHOP ONLINE

With the increase of people who like to shop in the evenings or on the weekends, McMillen’s website www.mcmillenscarpet.com makes it possible for customers to browse and shop for flooring online. One of the options allows customers to upload a photo of their room and try virtual samples of flooring in order to see how the space will look when completed.

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring is located at 11993 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.

