A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.