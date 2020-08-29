Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cabbage Rolls

This recipe is fairly simple and results in a tasty snack!

Ingredients

1 medium head cabbage

1-1/2 cups chopped onion, divided



1 tablespoon butter2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian stewed tomatoes4 garlic cloves, minced2 tablespoons brown sugar1-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided1 cup cooked rice1/4 cup ketchup2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce1/4 teaspoon pepper1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)1/4 pound bulk Italian sausage1/2 cup V8 juice, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook cabbage in boiling water for 10 minutes or until outer leaves are tender; drain. Rinse in cold water; drain. Remove 8 large outer leaves (refrigerate remaining cabbage for another use); set aside.

-In a large saucepan, saute 1 cup onion in butter until tender. Add the tomatoes, garlic, brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the rice, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and remaining onion and salt. Crumble beef and sausage over mixture and mix well.

-Remove thick vein from cabbage leaves for easier rolling. Place about 1/2 cup meat mixture on each leaf; fold in sides. Starting at an unfolded edge, roll up leaf to completely enclose filling. Place seam side down in a skillet. Top with the sauce.

-Cover and cook over medium-low heat for 1 hour. Add V8 juice if desired. Reduce heat to low; cook 20 minutes longer or until rolls are heated through and a thermometer inserted in the filling reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

