Daniel Daugherty, 85, of Deland, FL, and a former Oil City resident, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020.

Mr. Daughterty was born on February 14, 1935, in Venango Co., PA to the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Daughterty.

Daniel lived in many places over the years including; Oil City, PA, Ft. Wayne, IN, Beaufort, SC, Holly Hill, FL, Woodbine, GA, and Deland, FL.

He was a truck driver and salesman who retired from Roadway Express in 1993. He was named Holly Hill Man of the Year in 2007.

He is a former Knight of Columbus, and he was actively involved in the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church.

Throughout his life, he survived five different types of cancer and a serious industrial accident.

In his spare time, he loved traveling across the United States, restoring antique tractors and making wooden toy trucks and trains. He was a true people person who never met a stranger. He loved people, life, his family, and God. He is preceded in death by his first wife Rita Connelly, his brothers, Lawrence and Joseph, his sisters, Mary Loretta and Marjorie. Survivors include his wife, Florence Daugherty; his children, Larry of Zephyrhills, FL, Jenifer of Ft. Wayne, IN, Rebecca Fazio (Darrin) of Ormond Beach, FL; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Nancy, Sally, and Patricia; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2:00pm with Reverend Dr. Michael Foley as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HUM, halifaxurbanministries.org, or Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Dale Woodward Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

