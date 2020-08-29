Hearings Set for Tuesday for Three People Busted Peddling Crack Cocaine in Monroe Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Three people are facing hearings Tuesday on felony charges related to an undercover drug bust by Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) in Monroe Township.

Court documents indicate hearings are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, for the following indviduals:

– 41-year-old Lea Marie Hein, of Lyndora;

– 42-year-old Scott Allan Whitmire, of Petrolia; and



– 24-year-old, of Lyndora.

All three individuals face the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Hein also faces the following additional charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, Steighner is lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Hein and Whitmire are free on sureties posted by a professional bondsman.

According to a criminal complaint filed on August 20 by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck, IV, CNET made a controlled purchase of an “eight ball” of crack cocaine on August 19 from Lea M. Hein in a hotel room in Monroe Township. The purchase was made utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) and an undercover CNET member (U.C.).

According to the complaint, the C.I. was in contact with Hein and was notified she was at a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The C.I. and the U.C. then proceeded to the hotel, parked by Hein’s vehicle, and attempted to make contact by phone. The complaint states Hein then stuck her head out of a window and told the C.I. and the U.C. to come up to the room.

At the room, the door was answered by a man later identified as Scott Allan Whitmire, according to the complaint.

The C.I and the U.C. then approached a woman later identified as Hein, who was seated at a desk table with a scale in front of her and suspected crack cocaine on the scale, the complaint continues.

Hein packaged the crack cocaine from the scale into a corner baggie and told the U.C. it “weighed out.” The U.C. asked if she would weigh it again, and observed the baggie weighed 3.59 grams. The U.C. then asked how much money, and they agreed on $350.00. The U.C. then placed $350.00 in official funds in front of Hein on the table, and Hein handed the C.I. the bag of crack cocaine.

The complaint also notes during this time, Whitmire was sitting on the bed scraping a controlled substance into a pile on top of the nightstand with a scratch off lottery ticket.

According to a second complaint, following the initial controlled purchase, CNET members then applied for and were granted a search warrant, which was served by CNET members and Clarion-based State Police at the hotel at 9:45 p.m.

According to the complaint, the officers did not receive a response at the hotel room door and forced entry was then made into the room, where they found three individuals identified as Lea Marie Hein, Scott Allan Whitmire, and Hannah Lynn Steighner.

CNET then seized the following items in the room as evidence:

$345.00 in U.S. currency (marked purchase money from the earlier controlled purchase)

$690.00 in U.S. currency

two baggies of crack cocaine weighing a total of approximately 18 grams

two baggies of marijuana

four suspected MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine also known as Ecstasy/Molly) pills

black digital scale

several items of drug paraphernalia (pipes, scale, and needles)

The complaint notes CNET was able to obtain the receipt from the room, which was rented under Whitmire’s name.

According to the complaint, when police entered the room, Steighner had a spoon and threw the spoon, which contained crack cocaine, onto the floor beside the bed.

The three defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on August 20.

Bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for Steighner and Whitmire, and $20,000.00 monetary for Hien.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.