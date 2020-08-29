Helen L. Smrekar, 91, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Shippenville Healthcare after a period of declining health.

Born on October 1, 1928, in Fryburg, she was the daughter of Francis and Clara Hargenrader Smrekar.

She was a lifelong member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.

Helen served two terms in the Peace Corps; she served 2 years on a small island in the Pacific Ocean called Tonga and 2 years in Cameroon, Africa.

She worked at Fryburg Motor in Fryburg, Volkswagen Garage in Oil City and retired from Fryburg Bank.

One of her greatest passions was her love for horses. She had a special racehorse called Roustabout that she would race in West Virginia. She was very involved with the Boots and Saddle Club in Fryburg, doing the horse shows and trail rides.

Helen was a gifted artist and would do oil paintings for her family and friends, and made her nieces and nephews a special toy chest. She sewed doll clothes and could sew and mend anything. Helen was also a gifted quilter but she never kept count of how many quilts she made for family and friends. She would even go to the stores and buy quilts and take them apart and re-quilt them “the right way.”

She is survived by her brother Leo Smrekar of Seneca. Also surviving are nine nieces and seven nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, a brother George Smrekar, a brother Bill Smrekar, a sister Alice Schill and an infant sister Mary.

As per her request there will be no public visitation.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:30 am in St. Michael Church in Fryburg, with Father Marc Solomon, Pastor of St. Michael Church presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

