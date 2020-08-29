Judith A. Collingwood, 82, formerly of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Thursday, August 27, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born April 24, 1938, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Mabel B. (Quinn) Smith.

On August 26, 1954, she married the love of her life, David H. Collingwood; he preceded her in death on November 21, 2011.

For part of her career, Judith worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant at Polk Center.

With a passion for art, Judith enjoyed painting, especially with oil and acrylic paints, and was an active participant of the Waterloo Art Studio. She also enjoyed quilting, making porcelain dolls, reading, and taking care of her plants and flowers.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael Collingwood and his wife, Sandy Dingman, of Los Angeles, CA; her three daughters, Laurie Collingwood, and Tami Brock and her husband, Roger, both of Oil City, and Karen Newman and her husband, Terry, of Franklin; and her seven grandchildren, Jordan Collingwood and his wife, Dalis, Miranda Collingwood, Brennan Collingwood, Lucas McFeaters and his wife, Hannah, David McFeaters and his wife, Alisha, Kyle Collingwood and his wife, Aaryn, and Zackary Brock and his fiance, Stephanie Goodman.

She is further survived by her twelve great-grandchildren, Krishna Callahan, Anthony McFeaters, Elizabeth McFeaters, Aiden Andre, Mirandah McFeaters, Samuel McFeaters, Alora Collingwood, Aubrey Collingwood, Kaylee Collingwood, Allison Laufer, Nora Brock and Bellamy Brock; and by her one great-great-grandchild, Daniel Kitelinger, Jr.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judith was preceded in death by her two brothers, John Smith and Ed Smith.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 12 pm (noon) to 2 pm.

Funeral services for Judith will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. beginning at 2 pm.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Judith will be laid to rest at Rockland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Judith’s honor to the Oil Valley Center for the Arts, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.