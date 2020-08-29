Myrna L. Bailey, age 84, of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday afternoon, August 27, 2020, at her home in Tionesta.

She was born August 12, 1936, in Port Allegany, PA, daughter of the late Charles A. and Alma (Snyder) Cochran.

On November 10, 1982, at the Eisenhower Chapel at Penn State University in University Park, PA, Myrna married her husband of 37 years, James B. Bailey, who survives. Myrna studied to be a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Venango Technology Center in Oil City, PA. She worked as an LPN at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville, PA for a brief time, eventually retiring from Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA in 1999.

She was a member of the Tionesta United Methodist Church where she co-founded the Lee Yung Sook Adoption Fund, providing financial assistance to families working through the adoption system from around the world.

Myrna was a Past Worthy Matron of the former Sylvania Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Tionesta. She enjoyed growing and arranging flowers and, most of all, she enjoyed children.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by five daughters: Susan J. Decker of Tionesta, Jean E. Campbell of Erie, PA, Cymina E. Campbell of Tionesta, Kim L. Hasbrouck and her husband Jason of Antioch, IL, and Jill N. Martin and her husband Shawn of Mt. Lebanon, PA; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Spaulding and her husband Billy of Goshen, OH, Carolyn Murray of Kane, PA, and Charlotte Rowan in Florida. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jesse A. DeBello in 2003, as well as by two brothers and three sisters.

There will be no public visitation. All services held will be private. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Yung Sook Adoption Fund, c/o Tionesta United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 79, Tionesta, PA 16353, or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.