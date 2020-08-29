Police: Knox Man Threatens Woman, Tells Her ‘Enjoy the Last Few Minutes of Your Life’

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Knox man who reportedly threatened a woman, her family members, and her coworker.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Shawn Michael Reedy.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, August 24, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a domestic incident in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

A known female victim had reportedly been receiving “non-stop calls, voicemails, and texts” from Shawn Michael Reedy stating she “needs to answer him” and threatening to harm and kill her and her family, the complaint states.

The victim told police she had argued with Reedy on August 22, and Reedy had subsequently engaged in a fight with multiple males at an event. She reported that he then called and texted her multiple times that evening and the following day. The victim said on the morning of August 24, Reedy sent her daughter a message stating that if she and the men involved in the altercation did not get arrested, he was going to “take them out myself for what they did to (him).”

Reedy also reportedly contacted the victim’s workplace on August 24 and asked if she was working. When he was told she was not, he accused the employee on the phone of protecting the victim, and reportedly said: “You’re next,” according to the complaint.

He then left a voicemail on the victim’s phone, reportedly saying, “Enjoy the last few minutes of your life.” He continued to call, text, and leave voicemails on the victim’s phone while the victim was being interviewed by police, the complaint indicates.

Reedy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 6:00 p.m. on August 24, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m on Tuesday, September 1.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.