Richard “Dick” G. Eshelman

With a playful charm and a twinkle in his eye, Richard “Dick” Geiger Eshelman lived and loved for 90 years.

A 3rd generation Franklinite, Dick was born on June 2, 1930. After graduating from the Franklin Area schools, he left for college at Bucknell where he earned a BS in Biology ‘52 and then went on to the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. When he returned home in 1956, he had his doctorate in optometry, a fiancée, and was ready to settle down in Franklin. He opened his practice on the 3rd floor of the Biery Building, a floor above his father’s dental practice, where he cared for and collected jokes from his beloved patients for 38 years. That same year, he married Miriam “Del” Breish of Philadelphia, who was by his side for 63 happy years, savoring time together with their three children – Tom (Debra), Mindy and Andrew (Kaylene) – and six grandchildren (Matt and Caitlin Eshelman, Sophia and Rena Stokes and Jacob and Emeline Eshelman).

Dick grew up in a house filled with music. His father, Tom, played the violin while his mother, Rena, was the organist at the First United Methodist Church, where Dick remained an active member. He started on the violin at 5, piano at 7, and at 11, his parents bought him a flute. “Best thing they ever did for me,” he would often say. At 15, Dick began riding his bike to practice with the Silver Cornet Band. Last season marked his 75th year with that band, making him, quite possibly, the oldest member of the oldest volunteer band in the United States. He played in various other bands and musical groups, including 7 times in the 40&8 National Champion Band, locally in the pit for over 45 musicals, at church, weddings, funerals, and, most recently, in “The Messiah” just this past December. His love of music and the comradery with his fellow musicians resulted in countless hilarious and sometimes questionable stories he loved to share. He was fond of saying in his later years, “so much music, so little time”.

Dick would always say, “I picked right.” in referring to Del, who was the love of his life and supported his various endeavors, no matter where he saw he could make a difference, especially for his family and his beloved Franklin. He volunteered countless hours to better his community. He served as president of the YMCA during the building campaign, which resulted in the Y’s current location on Otter Street. He was a dedicated and active member in Kiwanis for 64 years including 40 plus years of perfect attendance. In 1975 he was honored as Kiwanian of the Year. He spent numerous years as cub master and scoutmaster, a swim referee, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and for other organizations. He was president, officer, and/or board member of Kiwanis, YMCA, Northwestern Optometric Association, Franklin Fine Arts Council, First United Methodist Church, and DeBence, where he remained a docent until this year. In 2000, he and Del were honored as Man and Woman of the Year in Franklin, in part for founding and running “The Oil Country Opera Guild”, where they educated and took locals via “the Opera Bus” to Pittsburgh for a night of opera. He also was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Phi Mu Alpha, the Masonic Myrtle Lodge 316, and the Zem Zem.

Dick loved to make things from pies to wine, redwood canoes to decks, you name it, he was figuring it out. An avid fan of the Pens, Steelers, Pirates, and Knights, an animal lover and rescuer of many a stray. Dick filled the rest of his time with music, vacationing at his favorite spot, Van Buren Bay on Lake Erie, crosswords, and NCIS. He held “his family,” whether biological or not, close to his bionic heart, laughing and telling jokes of sometimes inappropriate character. Accomplished, passionate, devoted, a treasure to all who had the pleasure of sharing a tale or a tune, he is and was what every man wants to be: remembered and loved.

Preceded in death and receiving him now are his parents: Thomas and Rena, brothers Tommy and John along with many dear friends.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held on Sunday, August 30 at 2:30 pm at the First United Methodist Church, Liberty Street, Franklin, PA. Social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, tell a joke so someone laughs out loud and if you would like to contribute to one of his favorites: Silver Cornet Band, 430 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323; DeBence Antique Music World, 1621 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323. His bionic heart has stopped, but he continues to live in the hearts of all of those who were so lucky to know him.

