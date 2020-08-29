Richard K. McMillen

Richard Keith McMillen, 86, of Knox, passed away at his home surrounded by family on August 27, 2020.

Born March 26, 1934, Dick was the son of the late Elwood B. and Doris E Weaver McMillen.

Dick graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox. He was a feeder mechanic specialist at the Knox Glass Plant for 34 years then worked as a maintenance specialist for 24 years at the Clarion Hospital before retiring.

On March 30, 1951, Dick married Betty Jo Mays and celebrated 70 years of dancing with his beautiful bride.

Dick lived his life serving his community. He served on the Knox Borough Council and the Knox Ambulance Co. Board of Directors. He was an Eagle Scout and served as a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Knox Volunteer Fire Co. and the Knox United Methodist Church.

Dick was a 50 year member and 1975 Past Master at the Edenburg Lodge 550. He was Thrice Potent Master at the Oil City Grand Lodge of Perfection, a 33rd Degree Mason at the New Castle Consistory and a member of the Acacia Clowns Grotto where his name was “Bottles” and he was the 1985 Clown of the year. Dick felt being a clown was about making people laugh and feel good about themselves and the moment they were in. He would say a clown needed to make people laugh without putting them down in any way.

Dick’s greatest legacy was his family, he took great pride in his children and made sure everyone knew it. He enjoyed fishing trips and spending time at hunting camp. He loved to take rides as well as traveling all over the country.

Along with his wife, Dick is survived by his children, Ginny Ellen (Paul) Hansen of Cape Coral, FL, Doug (Paula) McMillen of Knox, Amy (Dennis) Newquist of Abilene, TX and Jill (Raymond) Bennett of Elizabethtown; grandchildren, Michelle Zamniak (David), Alysia (LaMorris) Hall, Melissa (Charles) Wesdock, Jason (Alicia) McMillen, Dayna (Ryan) Saltzgaber, Joe (Stasia) Reed and Luke (Holly) Reed. Also surviving are twelve great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a brother, Ron (Jean) McMillen.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and a great granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday August 30, 2020 and from 10 to 11 am Monday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church officiating.

There will be a Masonic Funeral held for Dick at 5 pm on Sunday in the funeral home by the Edenburg Lodge 550.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214 and the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox PA 16232 and asks that in lieu flowers memorials are made to them in Dick’s name.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.