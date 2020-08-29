Say What?!: Brazilian Islands to Reopen for Tourists Who Already had COVID-19

PERNAMBUCO, Brazil – A group of scenic Brazilian islands that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic are reopening for tourists – but only to those who can prove they had COVID-19.

Authorities in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco said the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, a group of 21 volcanic islands, is preparing to allow its first visitors since closing in mid-March to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.