Well-Known Business Owner Jeff Weiser Passes Away

Jeffrey P. Weiser, 66, of Shippenville, died August 27, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center of natural causes due to complications from a previous stroke.

Born May 6, 1954, in Brookville, he was the son the late Paul and Vivian Schmader Weiser.

He was a 1972 graduate of North Clarion School and was a self employed mechanic. He was the owner/operator of Weiser Service in Tylersburg and Snydersburg.

On September 24, 1977, he was married to the former Jerrie Darlene Hartle at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda. She survives.

In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, softball, playing Euchre and was an avid classic car enthusiast. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons: Eric (Leslie) Weiser, of Knox, Dustin Weiser, of Clarington and Brandon (Emily) Weiser, of Tylersburg; two sisters, Donna (Walter) Moore, of Leeper and Lori (Randy) Hollis, of Lucinda; and four grandchildren, Maylin, Scarlett, Paul, and Sullivan Weiser.

His parents precede him in death.

There will be no public services at this as per his wishes. A Memorial Celebration will be announced at a later date.

