A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday – A slight chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.