All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Paul Smith
Paul Smith served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Paul H. Smith
Born: July 20, 1957
Died: June 14, 2020
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
His life was celebrated during services at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Click here to view a full obituary.
