Burglary Suspects Turn Themselves In

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to Franklin-based State Police, three individuals involved in a Thursday evening burglary in Rockland Township have turned themselves in.

Police say the individuals turned themselves in on Friday, August 28, and will be charged accordingly.

Their names have not been released.

Details of the case:

According to police, around 6:11 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, a known 67-year-old female victim from Boyers contacted Franklin-based State Police to report there were three people inside her building located on Rockland-Cranberry Road, Rockland Township, Venango County.

The victim reported two women and one man were inside the building at the time of the call.

Franklin-based State Police arrived at the scene within eight minutes, only to find the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police gave the following descriptions of the individuals involved:

a white male with tattoos on his left arm and what appeared to be a camo hat with a US flag on the left side carrying a baby, approximately 3-6 months old, in a front chest sling,

a white female with long, straight hair, and

a white female with long straight hair pulled up in a pony tail with sunglasses on her head.

According to police, the three individuals had accessed the building by smashing out a window in the back of the building. Police say it is assumed that one of the individuals entered the building through the window and let the others inside through a door.

