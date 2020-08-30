Catherine E. McNeely, 62, a resident of 111 Palmer Avenue, Rocky Grove, died peacefully at 4:29 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her family at her side, following a period of declining health.

She was born March 5, 1958 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of Mary Healy Mortimer, and the late John Mortimer, Sr..

Catherine was a 1977 graduate of Oil City High School.

She had worked as a cashier at Country Fair in Rocky Grove, as a teller at both National City Bank and PNC Bank in Franklin, and at the former call centers of Blair Corporation and Reese Brothers.

Catherine was happiest as a homemaker for her family. She always cherished the fun times she was able to share with her family and friends. She also enjoyed yard sales and going to flea markets. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

She was married July 23, 1988, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City, to Ronald H. McNeely who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two sons, Lucas S. Mortimer and his wife, Kathryn of Hollidaysburg and Evan P. McNeely of Polk; in addition to three grandchildren: Jude, Rowan, and Ryan Mortimer.

Also surviving is her mother, Mary Healy Mortimer of Oil City; her siblings: Mary Ann Valentine and her husband, Jim of Fredericksburg, VA, Nancy Pritchard and her husband, Tom of Cranberry, Susan Downing of Oil City, Teresa Mohr of Oil City, John Mortimer, Jr. of Mooresboro, NC, Patrick Mortimer and his wife, Karen of Oil City, and Julie Carson and her husband, Ken of Oil City; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, William “Billy” Mohr, III; a brother, Samuel J. Mortimer; and by two brothers-in-law, William Mohr, Jr. and Edward Downing.

The family will receive friends Saturday 11AM until 1PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Graveside entombment will be at 2PM Saturday in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to The Oil City Public Library, 2 Central Avenue, Oil City, PA 16301.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

