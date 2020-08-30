Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vicki Host’s Texas Sheet Cake

Enjoy Vicki’s light and fluffy Texas Sheet Cake!

Directions

1. Mix together 2 cups sugar, 2 cups flour, and 1/8 tsp. salt.

2. In a separate pan, boil 1 stick of margarine, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, 1/4 cup cocoa, and 1 cup water.

3. When it boils, pour over flour sugar mix. Beat well.

4. Add 2 eggs, 1 tsp. vanilla, and 1/2 cup buttermilk with 1 tsp. soda in it.

(If you don’t have buttermilk, substitute by adding 2 tsp. of white white to regular milk.)

5. Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes in a 12 x 18 pan lined with parchment paper.

6. Five minutes before the cake is done, prepare the icing by boiling 1 stick of butter, 1/4 cup cocoa, 6 tbsp. milk, and 2 tbsp. peanut butter. Pour over 1 lb. powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla. Be sure to add the icing as soon as the sheet cake is out of the oven. Enjoy!

