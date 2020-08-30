Teens Accused of Stealing, Damaging Signs in Beaver Township Due in Court on Tuesday

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two teens are facing hearings on Tuesday on criminal charges related to an incident where they were caught in possession of a stolen stop sign and reportedly admitted to damaging another sign.

Court documents indicate 18-year-old Samuel John Marriner and 19-year-old Jared Wesley Dauer, both of Sewickley, are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Beaver Township, Clarion County, in May.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on May 13, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Timberwolf Run in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police spoke to the manager of an area campground who reported that a UTV was seen driving to a lot in the campground with a stop sign and post in the back of it.

Police then traveled to the lot in question and spoke to the occupants there.

The complaint notes the troopers observed the stop sign and post laying on the ground next to the camp door.

According to the complaint, Jared Dauer told police that around 11:00 p.m., he and Samuel Marriner were bored, so they went riding around in the UTV and removed the stop sign at the intersection of Wentling’s Corners and Dearolph Road.

Dauer stated they “thought it would be funny” to bring it back to the campsite. He also admitted they damaged the sign at the eastern end of Dearolph Road, the complaint states.

The complaint notes Dauer said he “knew it was stupid” and that he was sorry.

When the troopers spoke to Marriner, he stated he had nothing further to add, and eventually related that he helped Dauer remove the one sign and damage the other because they were bored and thought it was funny. He also apologized and said he “did not mean to be an idiot,” according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Marriner and Dauer through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on July 23.

