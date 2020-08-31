Police Release Details of Four-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a four-vehicle crash that occurred last week on State Route 68 in Monroe Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:50 a.m. on August 25, on State Route 68, at its intersection with Dolby Street, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say the following individuals/vehicles were involved in the collision:

– a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 28-year-old Douglas H. Becker, of Clarion; – a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, operated by 41-year-old Jennifer L. Rigby, of Sligo;

– a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, operated by 46-year-old Renee D. Wetzel, of Sligo; and

– a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by 25-year-old Jenna M. McHenry, of Cranberry.

Becker, Rigby, and McHenry were not injured.

Wetzel suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

All drivers were using seat belts.

Becker was cited for following too closely.

