Today – Isolated showers between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Isolated showers before 8am, then isolated showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

