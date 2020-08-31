Clarion Borough Awarded $391,053 Grant for Storm Sewers; Bills Could Start in October

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Storm Water Authority was recently notified it was awarded a $391,053.00 PA Small Water and Sewer Grant from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development for five stormwater projects in Clarion Borough.

Meanwhile, Clarion Borough property owners could start seeing bills from the Clarion Borough Storm Water Authority starting in October, according to Borough Coordinator Todd Colosimo and Authority Administrator Jessica Schwabenbauer.

The Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority had planned to send out its first bills for the fee in April, but because of the hardships and uncertainties of the Coronavirus pandemic, the bills were postponed avoiding imposing any additional financial burden on homeowners and businesses during a challenging time.

Colosimo said on Thursday that “if everything stays on target, we may send the bills in the fourth quarter. It’s not official, and we don’t have directions from the board yet. That’s what I believe is going to happen, and it probably will be solidified at the next meeting on September 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Clarion Borough office.”

Asked if the Authority was still going to collect a fee in light of successful grant applications, Colosimo said: “Yes, as far as I know, the board has not indicated to Jessica or me that it’s going to alter billing. I imagine we will have another letter going out about the billing pouring out and posted on the website http://clarionboro.org/clarion-borough-stormwater-authority/ to give the folks a heads up.”

The stormwater fee is charged to all property owners in the borough and is based on the square footage of the impervious area (IA) on each property. IA includes roofs, open decks, and pavements such as driveways, private sidewalks, and patios.

Fee rates are set up in tiers and can range from $0 per quarter for properties with less than 500 square feet of IA, to $36.00 for an average residential property to more than $60.00 per quarter for properties with large amounts of IA.

Funds are used to repair and upgrade the borough’s deteriorating stormwater management system.

Second Avenue Storm Sewer Project

A storm sewer project on Second Avenue was recently closed out. Mealy Excavation was the general contractor and M&B Construction was the sub-contractor for concrete curbs.

“We had four projects on that road since 2013. The segment that we will likely be replacing some time is from Main Street to Merle Road as the fifth segment of the work requested in the latest grant,” explained Colosimo.

“We were awarded $391,053.00 and asked for somewhere around $426,000.00. It’s not been decided what we’re going to do, in terms of making up that money or scaling back the project to accomplish the work.

“There were five projects that were originally part of that application: Sunset Drive, Emerson Way, Whitehill Place, Boundary Street, and Tippin Drive. Those are the five that are in the application. We have not started those yet.”

Colosimo added there are steps the Authority needs to take regarding the distribution of the funding.

“We will figure out our final budget, enter our contract in phase with the Commonwealth, and will need to turn in information on how we’re going to address the funding. However, (when) we do this, Borough Council is going to weigh in. We will then have to turn over the project design to the EADS Group.

“Once these projects are designed and engineered, we will be able to let the bids. If I had to guess, construction on these projects would probably start next spring in 2021, unless we can get something going on later this year, and that’s possible because these are complicated projects – but they are important projects.”

Colosimo credits the assistance of Delta Development with the grant application.

“They not only did the application, but also checked on things, and followed through; they did a fantastic job for us.”

