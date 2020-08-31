Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rotini

Monday, August 31, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

pet-of-the-week-rotiniThis week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Rotini.

Rotini is short-haired, domestic, older female tabby kitten.

She is litter-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.

She would be good in a home with other cats, dogs, children.

For more information on Rotini, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.


