Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Pecan Pie

This will be the all time best pecan pie you’ve ever tasted!

Ingredients

4 eggs slightly beaten

1 cup brown sugar



1 cup light corn syrup1 cup pecans1 single crust

Directions

-Combine all ingredients and pour into pie shell.

-Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

