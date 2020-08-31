Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ruthie Niederriter’s Pecan Pie

Monday, August 31, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This will be the all time best pecan pie you’ve ever tasted!

Ingredients

4 eggs slightly beaten
1 cup brown sugar

1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup pecans
1 single crust

Directions

-Combine all ingredients and pour into pie shell.

-Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


