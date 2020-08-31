East Forest High School Welcomes New Teacher

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – East Forest High School is welcoming a new teacher to its staff.

Mr. Joe Mays is the new East Forest High School Health, Physical Education, and Drivers Education teacher. He is a graduate of Slippery Rock University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in School Wellness Education.

Along with teaching, he will also be the assistant coach for the boys varsity soccer team. He enjoys all forms of physical activity and is a big Pittsburgh sports fan.

