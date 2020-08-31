Fall Tour-de-Forest ATV Ride Canceled

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Tour-de-Forest Committee has announced that the fall Tour-de-Forest ATV ride has been canceled.

According to a release from the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, the decision was made after much consideration by the committee.

“The timing of the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak has contributed to significant challenges in planning this event as many changes to the venue would need to be made,” the release states.

In addition to creating challenges in the planning of the event, while Pennsylvania has entered the “Green Phase” of virus mitigation, organizations are still prohibited from having events with more than 250 attendees, including staff, the release notes.

“With this limit and the fact that eliminating all concession, vendors, and checkpoints it would greatly diminish the events experience for volunteers, attendees, and their families.”

According to the release, in addition to the issues caused by the mitigation efforts, the risk of a failed Tour-de-Forest could jeopardize the committee’s ability to host future events.

“With all these factors in mind, the Committee made the decision to cancel the Fall 2020 Tour-de-Forest.

“We thank you in advance for your understanding.”

The release notes the committee is moving ahead with the planning of the 2021 Tour-de-Forest events, set for May 22 and 23 and October 2 and 3, 2021.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.