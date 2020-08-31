Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Featured Local Job: Part-Time Optician
Monday, August 31, 2020 @ 08:08 AM
Optical World in Seneca, PA is currently accepting applications for a part-time optician to work 3 days per week.
Experience is preferred, but willing to train.
Responsibilities include:
- Answering phone calls/ questions/ booking appointments
- Interacting with patients; including sales, glasses adjustments, glasses repairs
- Medical filing
- Medical billing/ Insurance billing
Salary negotiable based on experience.
Submit applications in person:
Optical World
3108 State Route 257
Seneca, Pennsylvania 16346
