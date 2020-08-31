FedEx Driver Cited Following Hit-and-Run Accident in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a FedEx driver was cited following a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Richland Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident happened around 4:38 p.m. on August 27, on Turkey Run Road, just south on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 35-year-old James J. Doran, of Oil City, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet van, operating as a FedEx delivery truck, on Turkey Run Road when he backed into a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was parked on the north shoulder of the roadway.

According to police, Doran then placed two twenty dollar bills under the seat of the motorcycle and fled the scene, traveling north on Turkey Run Road.

Doran was cited for careless driving.

