Hearing for Man Busted in Undercover Heroin Sting Set for Tomorrow

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a man caught in an undercover heroin sting in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate 64-year-old James T. Brown, of Butler, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

He faces the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (two counts)– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a heroin bust in Clarion Borough in mid-August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, members of CNET were in communication with a confidential informant (C.I.) on August 16 who advised they could assist with a controlled purchase of heroin from James T. Brown.

Numerous communications, via cell phone, were made with Brown, who reportedly stated he had three and a half “bundles” left to sell, and a meeting location was then agreed upon, the complaint states.

Police then conducted surveillance and observed as Brown approached the meeting location. Once he pulled into a parking spot, marked units were notified and approached, with their emergency lights activated and blocked Brown in before conducting a high-risk arrest. Once Brown was secured, a search of his vehicle was conducted, according to the complaint.

The search of the vehicle located a small blue zipper case that contained three bundles of purported heroin. The bundles were later found to contain 37 plain white waxen stamp bags. Police also located a bag of small black rubber bands consistent with the packaging of the bundles of stamp bags, the complaint indicates.

Brown was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:39 a.m. on August 18.

