Man Faces Charges for Striking, Pushing Victims During Dispute in Salem Township

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly struck one victim and pushed another during a recent dispute in Salem Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old John Patrick Alexander, of Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:30 p.m. on August 22, John Alexander and a known female victim were arguing at a residence located along State Route 208 in Lamartine, Salem Township, Clarion County, and Alexander allegedly struck the victim on the right side of her face with his hand.

The argument then moved outside, where Alexander allegedly pushed a second female victim, then struck the first victim again, this time on the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head off of the ground, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim complained of head pain and dizziness, and she was unable to stand up without falling. Emlenton Ambulance subsequently transported to UPMC Northwest for evaluation.

The following charges were filed against Alexander through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on August 24:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, with Judge Heeter presiding.

