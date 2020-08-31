Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, 521 New Cases Reported Statewide

Monday, August 31, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 31, that there are 521 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,025.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 24 and August 30 is 159,917 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 22,467 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,524,195 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 10 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 31, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/31/20 – 521
8/30/20 – 670
8/29/20 – 843
8/28/20 – 835
8/27/20 – 620
8/26/20 – 501
8/25/20 – 561

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 313 1 314 9
Butler 780 5 785 18
Clarion 99 -1* 98 3
Clearfield 227 0 227 1
Crawford 214 0 214 2
Elk 64 0 64 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana 426 1 427 10
Jefferson 97 0 97 1
McKean 37 0 37 1
Mercer 545 1 546 13
Venango 70 0 70 1
Warren 27 0 27 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 99 on 8/30/20 to 98 on 8/31/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 642 13044
Allegheny 10347 147262
Armstrong 314 5403
Beaver 1611 16701
Bedford 170 3679
Berks 6056 40053
Blair 461 13618
Bradford 99 6340
Bucks 7805 78419
Butler 785 17972
Cambria 461 19850
Cameron 8 389
Carbon 422 7959
Centre 486 13778
Chester 5629 65233
Clarion 98 2701
Clearfield 227 5492
Clinton 136 3501
Columbia 665 6367
Crawford 214 6233
Cumberland 1533 23678
Dauphin 3329 35402
Delaware 10357 87435
Elk 64 2146
Erie 1349 23087
Fayette 692 12539
Forest 14 641
Franklin 1514 16661
Fulton 34 992
Greene 140 3544
Huntingdon 364 4091
Indiana 427 7491
Jefferson 97 2884
Juniata 150 1893
Lackawanna 2085 24672
Lancaster 6731 63340
Lawrence 459 6673
Lebanon 1728 15856
Lehigh 5204 50080
Luzerne 3778 38349
Lycoming 522 10887
McKean 37 3760
Mercer 546 9964
Mifflin 161 5401
Monroe 1714 19491
Montgomery 11035 119758
Montour 132 7322
Northampton 4117 46283
Northumberland 681 8921
Perry 176 3278
Philadelphia 29057 225427
Pike 542 5453
Potter 25 960
Schuylkill 987 15650
Snyder 164 2762
Somerset 165 8233
Sullivan 10 383
Susquehanna 267 3673
Tioga 49 2735
Union 377 8617
Venango 70 4094
Warren 27 3043
Washington 1054 20916
Wayne 175 5122
Westmoreland 1815 37376
Wyoming 67 2320
York 3368 46918

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 24 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,034 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,498 cases among employees, for a total of 25,532 at 929 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,189 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,627 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


