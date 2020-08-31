Pa. Dept. of Health: One COVID-19 Case Removed from Clarion County Tally, 521 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 31, that there are 521 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,025.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 24 and August 30 is 159,917 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 22,467 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new deaths were reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,524,195 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 10 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 31, ​82% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/31/20 – 521

8/30/20 – 670

8/29/20 – 843

8/28/20 – 835

8/27/20 – 620

8/26/20 – 501

8/25/20 – 561

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 313 1 314 9 Butler 780 5 785 18 Clarion 99 -1* 98 3 Clearfield 227 0 227 1 Crawford 214 0 214 2 Elk 64 0 64 2 Forest 14 0 14 0 Indiana 426 1 427 10 Jefferson 97 0 97 1 McKean 37 0 37 1 Mercer 545 1 546 13 Venango 70 0 70 1 Warren 27 0 27 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 99 on 8/30/20 to 98 on 8/31/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date