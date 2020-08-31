Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Jenks Township

Monday, August 31, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to the scene of a rollover crash in Jenks Township early Saturday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m. on August 29, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Gilfoyle Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Troopers arrived at the scene to find a 2004 Ford F-150 rolled over onto its roof, according to police.

Police say the driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey J. Snyder, of Marienville, had fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to their arrival.

Snyder was not injured, according to police.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.