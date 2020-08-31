Police Respond to Rollover Crash in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to the scene of a rollover crash in Jenks Township early Saturday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m. on August 29, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Gilfoyle Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Troopers arrived at the scene to find a 2004 Ford F-150 rolled over onto its roof, according to police.

Police say the driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey J. Snyder, of Marienville, had fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to their arrival.

Snyder was not injured, according to police.

