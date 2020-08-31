Ralph C. Kepner, 78 of Millcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on August 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born in Hartford, OH, on January 29, 1942 to the late Reed and Twila (Slater) Kepner. He was a 1960 graduate of Lakeview High School. Ralph worked for many years as a dairy farmer and then a dairy supply distributor.

Ralph was a member of the Donation Hill Bible Church in Cochranton and enjoyed attending services and social functions. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed birdwatching with his wife. He enjoyed his time farming as well as making maple syrup with his son for many years. He was a social person and enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee. He always looked forward to watching his grandson play basketball and getting to spend time with his family.

Ralph married his beloved wife, Dixie (Crouser) Kepner on June 30, 1962, she survives at home

Ralph is also survived by his children, Tami Klitsch of Harrisburg and Todd Kepner and wife Darleen of Grove City, grandchildren Jeffery Kepner of Sharpsville, Laura Eichler and husband Robert of Kyle, TX, and Carolyn Klitsch of Brooklyn, NY, brother Dale Kepner and wife Sue, sisters Diane Gossett and husband Chris, and Donna Griffin and husband Duane, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Klitsch, and brother R. David Kepner.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 2, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glenn Walker, Pastor of Donation Hill Bible Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

