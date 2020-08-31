Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Find Properly Fitting and Stylish Eyewear at Optical World
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Ensure your eyeglasses are properly fitting and stylish by visiting Optical World in Seneca.
It’s easy to buy things online: diapers, groceries, shoes, even medicine. But, what if you need eyeglasses? Although you will probably save time and maybe some money, what about the quality, style, and fit?
Properly fitting glasses are important to your comfort and safety.
The style of the glasses you choose can help you look your best. However, the fit of your glasses is just as important.
Glasses that don’t fit properly can look out of place and detract from a professional appearance.
Glasses with a poor fit can be uncomfortable. They can press against your ears, slide down your nose, or even fall off.
When your glasses feel uncomfortable, you may not wear them as often as you should. And, if you’re not wearing your glasses as prescribed, you’re putting your vision — and possibly your safety and the safety of those around you — at risk.
In many cases, your prescription will dictate what frames are recommended to suit your lenses as it relates to thickness or multifocals requiring the optician’s expert input.
The most important thing to remember is that if your glasses don’t fit as they should, they may not be correcting your vision properly. A proper glasses fitting will ensure your pupils are aligned to the optical center of your lenses. If your pupils are not aligned to the optical center of the lenses, your vision will not be corrected properly.
Optical World’s licensed Opticians will guide you in finding the right fit for your glasses. For over 40 years, Optical World has been providing the area with a knowledgeable staff, outstanding service, and a large selection of frames – all at an affordable price.
Optical World features the areas only in-house edging lab, which allows them to provide you with new glasses faster than anywhere else.
Call Optical World at 814-677-7048 to schedule an exam.
Optical World hours:
Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
To learn more about Optical World, and for announcements of special sales and giveaways, check out their Facebook page or their website.
Optical World is located at 3108 State Route 257, Seneca, PA 16346.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.