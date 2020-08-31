Three Juveniles Taken Back into Custody After Escaping Abraxas

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three juveniles were taken back into custody on Sunday morning after a brief escape from Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 12:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, three juveniles escaped from Abraxas Youth and Family Services located on Abraxas Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, traveling in an unknown direction.

The juveniles were described as a 17-year-old male from Bedford, a 17-year-old male from Doylestown, and a 15-year-old male from Erie.

Police say all three juveniles were taken back into custody by PSP Marienville around 8:23 a.m. on August 30.

