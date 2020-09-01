McConnell Resigning as Clarion County Treasurer to Accept Private Industry Position

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Treasurer Tom McConnell on Tuesday morning announced that he is resigning on Friday, September 11, to accept a job in the private industry.

(Photo: Treasurer Tom McConnell and Deputy Treasurer Karyn Montana.)

“Being Treasurer of Clarion County has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said McConnell at a works session of the Clarion County Commissioners. “I love my job, and I really enjoy being able to serve the residents of Clarion County. I have so much gratitude towards them for electing me twice for this position. That is why it is bittersweet for me to make this announcement.”

McConnell said that although he was not actively looking for work, a few months ago he was approached by a new company coming to Clarion about an exciting opportunity.

“I thought it over for a long time and talked it over with my wife Taylor and eventually decided that it was an opportunity that I had to take,” continued McConnell. “Two weeks ago, I accepted the position of Sales Director at American Precast Industries in Clarion.

“This company has great things in store for our area, and I am overjoyed to be able to be a part of that.”

In his absence, Chief Deputy Treasurer Karyn Montana will be taking the reins of the office as Acting Clarion County Treasurer.

“I know that it will be a seamless transition, and she will do a wonderful job. I want to thank her and Pat Thompson for being the best employees I have ever had the fortune to work with,” McConnell added.

A formal process is available for replacing an elected position such as country treasurer involving the State Senate and Governor, but Montana will likely serve as Acting Treasurer for the remaining time of McConnell’s term.

All three Clarion County Commissioners congratulated McConnell.

“We’ll miss you, Tom,” said Wayne Brosius. “You’ve done a good job.”

Ted Tharan said that he and McConnell had a good working relationship, and he will be missed.

“He moved a lot of money around and a lot of accounts earned more interest,” said Tharan.

“While his decision (to resign) may not be the best decision for the county, but it is for his personal life, I think he has upper mobility at his age and he has a very good chance to grow, climbed, and make a name for himself in the private sector.

“It’s not that we don’t need him around here. But at his age, I think the choice is the correct choice. When you’re offered something like this, you should take it and that’s why I wish you the best of luck and you did a good job for us. We didn’t always agree, but we were always able to work together and get good stuff done.”

Ed Heasley agreed with both Brocious and Tharan that McConnell has done a good job for the county and he will be greatly missed.

“I am excited about this new journey that I will be embarking on, but I will miss all the wonderful people that I work with and get to see every day,” said McConnell.

“I also want to thank all of the employees of Clarion County who have made me feel welcome since I started working for the county during college in 2013 and all of the wonderful residents of Clarion County who have made this job so enjoyable.”

