Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 80. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of showers after 11pm. Low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Labor Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

