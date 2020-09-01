Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Bessie L. Johnston

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Johnston-PicBessie L. Johnston, 94, of Marble, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at Highland Oaks at Water Run.

Born on January 13, 1926 in Ashtabula, OH to the late Lawrence Berridge Mosher and Theresa Pauline (Rose) Gramc.

Bessie was the owner and operator of Cinderella Beauty Shop in Conneaut, OH. She was a member of the Conneaut Small Boat Club, Round & Square Dance Clubs in Conneaut Lake, PA and Mission, TX.

Bessie is survived by three children: Linda (David) Osterberg, William (Betsy) Johnston and Larry (Linda) Johnston. Brother, Lawrence Mosher. Sisters, Laura Dewey and Mary Barnum. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.

Bessie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd (Lowell) Johnston, sisters, Helen Giddings and Lucille Murch, brothers, Herbert Mosher and Carl (Bob) Mosher.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.