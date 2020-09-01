Bessie L. Johnston, 94, of Marble, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at Highland Oaks at Water Run.

Born on January 13, 1926 in Ashtabula, OH to the late Lawrence Berridge Mosher and Theresa Pauline (Rose) Gramc.

Bessie was the owner and operator of Cinderella Beauty Shop in Conneaut, OH. She was a member of the Conneaut Small Boat Club, Round & Square Dance Clubs in Conneaut Lake, PA and Mission, TX.

Bessie is survived by three children: Linda (David) Osterberg, William (Betsy) Johnston and Larry (Linda) Johnston. Brother, Lawrence Mosher. Sisters, Laura Dewey and Mary Barnum. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.

Bessie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Floyd (Lowell) Johnston, sisters, Helen Giddings and Lucille Murch, brothers, Herbert Mosher and Carl (Bob) Mosher.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

