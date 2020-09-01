Clarion Area Alumnus Working as Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area graduate Justin Arner is starting his practice this week with Burke and Brady Orthopedics, Sports Medicine at St. Margaret in Pittsburgh.

Justin Arner was born and raised in the Clarion area and graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2005. He went on to graduate with the highest honors (summa cum laude) from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV, where he was a member of the NCAA Division II football team. He then graduated from medical school at West Virginia University with honors and is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Dr. Arner completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA, where he won the Outstanding Chief Resident Award as well as numerous other awards.

He pursued specialized training with a fellowship in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at the world-renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. He learned advanced arthroscopic and reconstructive techniques for the treatment of complex shoulder, knee, elbow, and hip as well as all sports-related injuries.

While in fellowship, Dr. Arner cared for professional athletes from the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, and WWE in addition to treating collegiate, high school, and recreational athletes. He was also a team physician for the US Men’s and Women’s Alpine Ski and Snowboard Teams. During the fellowship, Dr. Arner won the prestigious American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Clinical Fellow Research Award given to the top research project in the country.

Dr. Arner has published over 60 research papers and book chapters in prestigious scientific journals and given over 80 presentations, both nationally and internationally. He has also won numerous national research awards and grants. Dr. Arner’s main research interests include anterior shoulder instability, posterior instability, shoulder arthritis, cartilage injury, knee ligament tears, athletic hip injuries, as well as other sports injuries.

He is a principal reviewer for the American Journal of Sports Medicine (AJSM), an Editorial Board Member for the Arthroscopy Journal, and is a reviewer for the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery (JSES), Sports Health, Foot & Ankle Specialist, and The Physician and Sportsmedicine.

Arner is also an Editorial Board Member for the prestigious Arthroscopy Journal and is a host on their weekly podcast. He is an Emerging Leader in The American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM). He is also a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA), the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), American Shoulder and Elbow Society (ASES), and the European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery and Arthroscopy (ESSKA).

Dr. Arner is currently a team physician for the US Ski and Snowboard Team and travels as their doctor both nationally and internationally. He has provided medical care for the Pittsburgh Penguins and University of Pittsburgh Athletics as well as numerous high schools.

Arner enjoys spending time with his wife Clara as well as biking, skiing, traveling, and being active.

