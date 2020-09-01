Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesecake by Jane Wilson of Lucinda, Pa.

Try Jane Wilson’s delicious cheesecake recipe!

Ingredients

1 pkg. yellow cake mix with pudding

2 Tbsp. oil



2 (8 oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened1/2 cup sugar4 eggs1 1/2 cup milk3 Tbsp. lemon juice3 tsp. vanilla1 (1 lb. 5 oz.) can pie filling, if desired

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Measure 1 cup dry cake cake mix, set aside. In a large bowl, stir together remaining dry cake mix, 1 egg, and oil (mixture will be crumbly). Press crust mixture evenly into bottom and 3/4 way up sides of a greased 13x9x2 inch pan.

2. In the same bowl, blend cream cheese and sugar together. Add 3 eggs and reserved cake mix; beat for 1 minute at medium speed. At low speed, gradually add milk, lemon juice, and vanilla; mix until smooth. Pour into crumb crust.

3. Bake at 300 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes until center is firm. Cool to room temperature. If desired, spoon favorite pie filling over cheesecake and chill for 1 hour before serving. Enjoy!

