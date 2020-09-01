Department of Health Notifies Pennsylvanians of a Modified COVID-19 Testing Schedule at Clarion Walmart

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health advised on Monday that nine Walmart drive-thru and parking lot COVID-19 testing locations across the state will have a modified testing schedule during the week of August 31.

“When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available, and adaptable and we are working to meet that challenge,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We value our collaboration with Quest Diagnostics and Walmart and thank them for their work to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to testing. All Pennsylvanians who believe they are in need of a COVID-19 test and meet testing criteria are encouraged to get tested (Monday).”

The modified testing schedule comes as Quest Diagnostics, the laboratory test provider responsible for scheduling and processing COVID-19 tests in partnership with Walmart sites, is transitioning to a different online scheduling tool during the week of August 31. During and after the transition, Pennsylvanians will still be able to schedule testing through the Quest Diagnostics website at https://appointment.questdiagnostics.com/patient/confirmation.

The following four sites offering testing Monday through Friday will keep the same 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. schedule the week of August 31:

1. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 355 Walmart Drive, Uniontown, PA

2. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2601 Macarthur Rd Relocation, Whitehall, PA

3. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2010 Village Center Dr, Tarentum, PA

4. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 134 Daniel Kendall, West Brownsville, PA

The following nine sites that typically offer Monday, Wednesday, and Friday testing from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. will only offer testing from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31:

5. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 20245 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA

6. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 200 Kocher Lane, Elizabethville, PA

7. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Newberry Parkway, Etters, PA

8. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1355 E Lehman St, Lebanon, PA

9. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 100 Chippewa Town Center, Beaver Falls, PA

10. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 63 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA

11. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1665 N Atherton St, State College, PA

12. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2501 W State St, New Castle, PA

13. Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Edinboro, PA

The sites will resume their typical schedule beginning September 8. As a reminder, these sites will be open weekly to test up to 50 registered patients and the tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians.

Patients will create an account on Quest’s patient portal and answer some eligibility questions to determine if they meet the criteria to get tested. Registration is required one day in advance. Once a patient is registered, they are notified of a testing location within a 50-mile radius of them with available appointment times. The patient will schedule an appointment time, print a voucher and bring the voucher to the location with them to their appointment. Patients will be notified of their test results via email. The average turnaround time for patients to receive their test results is two days. Physicians will call any patient who has a positive test result.

If symptomatic and asymptomatic Pennsylvanians in the impacted communities need testing from September 1-7, they can visit entities such as Rite Aid, CVS, Patient First, Walgreens and others for testing. Pennsylvanians can also be tested at hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, health clinics and other locations.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

1. Fever

2. Cough

3. Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

4. Diarrhea

5. Chills

6. Repeating shaking with chills

7. Muscle pain

8. Headache

9. Sore throat

10. New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

For more information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.

