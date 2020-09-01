Featured Local Jobs: Several Openings with All Seasons Temporaries

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picking and Packing

8am to 5pm M-F Franklin $10/hr

Bonus incentives available

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs

Must be reliable

Candidates will be responsible for counting items and packaging the product and preparing for shipment.

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

Paint and Powder Coating Specialist

Seeking hard working, reliable candidates for long term position (potential for permanent placement) $11/hr

Training is on 1st shift, then potentially move to alternate shift

Qualified candidates must pass background screening

Candidates must follow all safety guidelines and follow detailed instructions

Duties: prepare paint powder coating for specified surface and apply to surface

Send resumes to: tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Assembly

1st shift- Oil City- $11/hr. (may be transferred to alternate shift)

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel toed footwear

Must be reliable

Must have prior use of power tools

Clean, safe and employee friendly environment

Call 814-437-2148, or send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

