June Karen Scott, age 66, of Clarion, passed away on August 31, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on April 20, 1954, in Newark, NJ, to the late Milford Tunis and Virginia (Estabrook) Tunis.

June worked in children’s programs for municipal libraries in various roles from library helper to program coordinator. She worked at the Morris Museum as a school loan liaison. She worked over 20 years teaching Sunday school to four and five year olds. Most importantly, she was a proud wife and mother.

She was a member of the Bethlehem Church in Randolph, NJ, and attended the Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo.

June is survived by her husband, Donald A. Scott Jr of Clarion., son, Donald A. Scott III of Clarion, and sister, Marion Welch of Garner, NC.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10am to 11am at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A funeral service will be held at 11am with Pastor Rob Hranicky of the Bethel Baptist Church officiating. Interment to follow at Clarion Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.