Little Sprouts Festival an Opportunity for Kids to be Involved in Agriculture



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Autumn is nearing, and that means preparations are underway at Clarion Farms Beef Barn for their second annual Little Sprouts Produce Fall Festival.

John-Scott Port, of Clarion Farms Beef, told exploreClarion.com that the event is a collaborative effort between Clarion Farms Beef Barn and the Radaker family who operate Little Sprouts Produce.

Little Sprouts Produce developed from a conversation he had with Mark Radaker several years ago, according to Port.

“He wanted his kids to be involved in agriculture in some way, and he was going to go the traditional 4H route, but then we were talking and came up with the idea of giving them the opportunity to grow and sell a crop for real, and he took off with the idea.”

Mark and his wife Kristin and their four children then began the Little Sprouts Produce business.

“They’ve been growing produce and selling it through our store for three or four years now, and they’ve developed a close relationship with our farm.”

According to Kristin Radaker, she and Mark always had a big garden at their home, and after the Ports started hosting dinners at Clarion Farms Beef Barn, they offered to create a garden on the Port property to grow produce for the dinners.

“That way they could say everything for the meal came from their property,” she noted.

Her children, 13-year-old Olivia, 11-year-old Payton, 7-year-old Tanner, and three-year-old Raylee, were involved right from the start. They help with everything from planting to picking, and, once they decided to sell the surplus produce at the Clarion Farms Beef Barn store, stocking the store.

In 2019, the Radakers decided to take things a step further and developed the first Little Sprouts Produce Fall Festival.

“We planted some pumpkins for at the store, and we had a lot of them,” Radaker said. “Then, we heard Paul’s Pumpkin Patch was closing, which was sad for everyone, so we decided since we had a pumpkin patch, we could maybe try to provide some of the things like Paul’s Pumpkin Patch had, so local families could have some fun.”

Port and Radaker both agreed the 2019 festival went really well.

“It was a nice crowd. We had hay rides and a barrel train, and those two activities ran constantly all day,” Port said.

“It was way bigger than we thought it would be,” Radaker added.

The event also included food vendors, as well as vendors for handcrafted items.

“Right now, we are still getting all of our vendors (for this year) lined up,” Radaker said.

Port noted the entire family, including members of both Mark and Kristin’s extended families, are involved in the event.

“It’s been a nice family bonding event for them.”

According to Radaker, the only thing people said they would like to see change was the length of the event, which was just one day in 2019. That led to the decision to have the 2020 Little Sprouts Produce Fall Festival on two days, September 26 and October 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Along with the barrel train and hayrides, this year’s festival will also have a “hay mountain,” as well as pumpkin picking, corn boxes, and more.

Each of the two days will also highlight a different food vendor, with The Brick Oven offering food on September 26 and Rub N Tug BBQ offering food on October 3. Ice-O will also be serving up their gourmet shaved ice both days of the event.

“The way this is evolving, this is a way we’re able to engage kids in the world of farming and agriculture,” Port said.

Admittance to the event is $10.00 per car, with one pumpkin and all of the available activities included in the price of admission.

More information is available on the Little Sprouts Produce Facebook page.

