Tylersburg Man Faces Felony Charge for Lying in Court

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tylersburg man is facing a felony charge after he reportedly lied under oath during a summary trial earlier this year.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Jordan Thomas Sleppy was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on Thursday, August 27, on the following charge:

– Perjury, Felony 3

The charge stems from an investigation into testimony given under oath during a summary trial earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:15 a.m. on June 25, a summary trial was held in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill regarding a summary citation issued to Jordan Thomas Sleppy for driving under suspension.

During the course of the trial, while under oath, Sleppy testified that he did not drive a vehicle on April 5, 2020, which was the date of the violation. He also testified that a known man drove him on that day, the complaint states.

On June 25, a second known man, the resident of a home where Sleppy’s vehicle was located on April 5, was interviewed.

According to the complaint, the second known man reported he did not see anyone else with Sleppy on the day in question.

The known male who Sleppy claimed drove him on the day in question was interviewed. He related that he was not with Sleppy on April 5 and did not drive him to the second known man’s residence on that day, according to the complaint.

The charge was filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on August 17.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on September 29, with Judge Schill presiding.

Sleppy is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

