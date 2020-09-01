Longtime Keystone Teacher James Wise Passes Away After Lengthy Battle with Cancer

James Hilton Wise, 76, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born April 13, 1944 in Rimersburg, he was a son of the late Harold Leroy Wise and Pauline June Cook Wise. He was a graduate of Union High School and Clarion State College, earning a BS and a Master’s Degree in Education.

Jim was a Vietnam Era veteran of the United States Army. He married the former Marjorie Ann Love on October 14, 1966 and she survives. Jim retired as an elementary educator and worked for the Keystone School District for over 28 ½ years

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Julie Wise and her husband, Graham Brouckaert, of Washington D.C.; brother, Stanley Wise and his wife, Mary Ann, of Rimersburg, and a sister, Margie McCall of Callensburg.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Wise; sister, Marion Shaffer, and his dear friend Fred McIlhattan.

Due to the Covid Restrictions, services will be private. Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of James Hilton Wise to the Clarion Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

