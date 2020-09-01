Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 770 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 1, that there are 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,795.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 25 and August 31 is 163,092 with 4,551 positive cases. There were 22,681 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 31. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,691 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 1,539,969 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 15 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 1, ​81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

9/01/20 – 770
8/31/20 – 521
8/30/20 – 670
8/29/20 – 843
8/28/20 – 835
8/27/20 – 620
8/26/20 – 501

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 314 6 320 9
Butler 785 4 789 18
Clarion 98 0 98 3
Clearfield 227 1 228 1
Crawford 214 3 217 2
Elk 64 0 64 2
Forest 14 0 14 0
Indiana 427 3 430 10
Jefferson 97 0 97 1
McKean 37 3 40 2
Mercer 546 3 549 13
Venango 70 0 70 1
Warren 27 1 28 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 648 13114
Allegheny 10376 148182
Armstrong 320 5427
Beaver 1618 16732
Bedford 170 3702
Berks 6095 40685
Blair 465 13732
Bradford 99 6363
Bucks 7824 79254
Butler 789 18077
Cambria 467 20003
Cameron 8 390
Carbon 423 8004
Centre 491 14912
Chester 5671 66100
Clarion 98 2716
Clearfield 228 5543
Clinton 137 3516
Columbia 675 6401
Crawford 217 6314
Cumberland 1546 23950
Dauphin 3355 35925
Delaware 10429 88689
Elk 64 2156
Erie 1358 23295
Fayette 694 12589
Forest 14 643
Franklin 1525 16809
Fulton 34 997
Greene 140 3549
Huntingdon 370 4117
Indiana 430 7553
Jefferson 97 2903
Juniata 151 1912
Lackawanna 2093 24955
Lancaster 6789 63919
Lawrence 464 6688
Lebanon 1736 16032
Lehigh 5212 50395
Luzerne 3788 38648
Lycoming 526 10957
McKean 40 3769
Mercer 549 9992
Mifflin 161 5441
Monroe 1716 19666
Montgomery 11093 121226
Montour 133 7327
Northampton 4120 46781
Northumberland 692 9013
Perry 176 3322
Philadelphia 29204 228241
Pike 543 5483
Potter 25 964
Schuylkill 992 15761
Snyder 166 2793
Somerset 167 8278
Sullivan 10 384
Susquehanna 269 3717
Tioga 49 2745
Union 386 8681
Venango 70 4103
Warren 28 3060
Washington 1066 21000
Wayne 178 5157
Westmoreland 1819 37463
Wyoming 67 2339
York 3442 47415

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Approximately 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,074 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,510 cases among employees, for a total of 25,584 at 930 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,192 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,665 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

