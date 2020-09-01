Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Pa. Dept. of Health: 770 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 1, that there are 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,795.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 25 and August 31 is 163,092 with 4,551 positive cases. There were 22,681 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 31. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,691 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.
Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.
There are 1,539,969 patients who have tested negative to date.
There are 15 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, September 1, 81% of the patients have recovered.
New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days
9/01/20 – 770
8/31/20 – 521
8/30/20 – 670
8/29/20 – 843
8/28/20 – 835
8/27/20 – 620
8/26/20 – 501
LOCAL REGION
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|314
|6
|320
|9
|Butler
|785
|4
|789
|18
|Clarion
|98
|0
|98
|3
|Clearfield
|227
|1
|228
|1
|Crawford
|214
|3
|217
|2
|Elk
|64
|0
|64
|2
|Forest
|14
|0
|14
|0
|Indiana
|427
|3
|430
|10
|Jefferson
|97
|0
|97
|1
|McKean
|37
|3
|40
|2
|Mercer
|546
|3
|549
|13
|Venango
|70
|0
|70
|1
|Warren
|27
|1
|28
|1
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|648
|13114
|Allegheny
|10376
|148182
|Armstrong
|320
|5427
|Beaver
|1618
|16732
|Bedford
|170
|3702
|Berks
|6095
|40685
|Blair
|465
|13732
|Bradford
|99
|6363
|Bucks
|7824
|79254
|Butler
|789
|18077
|Cambria
|467
|20003
|Cameron
|8
|390
|Carbon
|423
|8004
|Centre
|491
|14912
|Chester
|5671
|66100
|Clarion
|98
|2716
|Clearfield
|228
|5543
|Clinton
|137
|3516
|Columbia
|675
|6401
|Crawford
|217
|6314
|Cumberland
|1546
|23950
|Dauphin
|3355
|35925
|Delaware
|10429
|88689
|Elk
|64
|2156
|Erie
|1358
|23295
|Fayette
|694
|12589
|Forest
|14
|643
|Franklin
|1525
|16809
|Fulton
|34
|997
|Greene
|140
|3549
|Huntingdon
|370
|4117
|Indiana
|430
|7553
|Jefferson
|97
|2903
|Juniata
|151
|1912
|Lackawanna
|2093
|24955
|Lancaster
|6789
|63919
|Lawrence
|464
|6688
|Lebanon
|1736
|16032
|Lehigh
|5212
|50395
|Luzerne
|3788
|38648
|Lycoming
|526
|10957
|McKean
|40
|3769
|Mercer
|549
|9992
|Mifflin
|161
|5441
|Monroe
|1716
|19666
|Montgomery
|11093
|121226
|Montour
|133
|7327
|Northampton
|4120
|46781
|Northumberland
|692
|9013
|Perry
|176
|3322
|Philadelphia
|29204
|228241
|Pike
|543
|5483
|Potter
|25
|964
|Schuylkill
|992
|15761
|Snyder
|166
|2793
|Somerset
|167
|8278
|Sullivan
|10
|384
|Susquehanna
|269
|3717
|Tioga
|49
|2745
|Union
|386
|8681
|Venango
|70
|4103
|Warren
|28
|3060
|Washington
|1066
|21000
|Wayne
|178
|5157
|Westmoreland
|1819
|37463
|Wyoming
|67
|2339
|York
|3442
|47415
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- 1% are ages 0-4;
- Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
- Approximately 10% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and
- Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.
The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases in August;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases in August;
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases in August; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,074 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,510 cases among employees, for a total of 25,584 at 930 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,192 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 9,665 of the total cases are in health care workers.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.