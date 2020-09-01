Police Release Details of Crash on Emlenton Bridge

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash that recently occurred on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:18 a.m. on August 23, on I-80 westbound on the Emlenton Bridge, at mile marker 44.4, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 67-year-old James E. Podelco, of Columbus, Ohio, was operating a 2002 Ford F-350, traveling west on I-80, crossing the Emlenton Bridge, when the trailer he was pulling started to fishtail, causing the vehicle to strike the northern concrete barrier of the bridge.

Podelco and his passengers, 62-year-old Scott A. Gorman, of Columbus, Ohio, and 37-year-old Jose M. Sanchez Ortiz, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, were all using seat belts and no injuries were reported.

