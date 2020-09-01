Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Police Release Details of Crash on Emlenton Bridge

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash that recently occurred on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:18 a.m. on August 23, on I-80 westbound on the Emlenton Bridge, at mile marker 44.4, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 67-year-old James E. Podelco, of Columbus, Ohio, was operating a 2002 Ford F-350, traveling west on I-80, crossing the Emlenton Bridge, when the trailer he was pulling started to fishtail, causing the vehicle to strike the northern concrete barrier of the bridge.

Podelco and his passengers, 62-year-old Scott A. Gorman, of Columbus, Ohio, and 37-year-old Jose M. Sanchez Ortiz, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, were all using seat belts and no injuries were reported.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

