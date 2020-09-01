Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Say What?!: Entrepreneur Offers ‘Ghost Ship’ Tours of Moored Cruise Ships

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Entrepreneur-offers-ghost-ship-tours-of-moored-cruise-shipsMUDEFORD, England – A British man who posted an ad for “ghost ship” tours of the empty cruise ships moored in the English Channel said the business has proven unexpectedly popular.

Paul Derham, who worked on cruise ships for 27 years before making the move to running two local ferries in Mudeford, England, said he saw a potential business opportunity in the multiple empty cruise ships moored in the English Channel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story here.


