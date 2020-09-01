Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Clarion Center for the Arts Offers Two-Week Intro Program for Only $19.99
CLARION, Pa. – At Clarion Center for the Arts, their goal is to make a difference by helping students develop Compassion, Confidence, and Creativity.
They are just so happy to use Dance, Music, Theatre, and Circus to accomplish that!
Starting this month, students interested in Dance and Theatre can enroll in their two-week intro program for only $19.99!
Participating students will get the full CCA experience from September 14th to the 25th, including complimentary dance shoes, theatre resources, and anything else they need to participate in the classes. At the end of the two-weeks, parents and their children can decide if the program is the right fit for them and work with CCA to enroll as a full-time student.
Interested? Head on over to CCA’s sign up page today!
Dance – Clarion Center for the Arts takes the guesswork out of choosing the right activity for your child by offering the perfect blend of athleticism and artistry. Whether it’s CCA’s Toddler & Preschool, Early Elementary, or Elementary program, CCA will help find the right fit. Once enrolled, little ones will love coming to dance each week and parents will feel good knowing they have chosen something that makes their child happier and healthier. (Recommended Ages: 1½ – 12)
Theatre – The Junior Musical Program at Clarion Center for the Arts is the only one of its kind in the Clarion area. It’s a safe place for kids to come and explore their creativity, bond with other like-minded students, and grow their confidence in unimaginable ways. Parents will be amazed at what their child can achieve through this incredible experience! To make things easier for parents,
this class only meets and rehearses once a week up until the month of the show. Every student in the program is guaranteed a part! (Recommended Ages: 2nd – 8th Grade)
For High School students, check out CCA’s Teen Acting Class. Students learn about the in’s and out’s of theatre life while exploring what it takes to make their acting believable and relatable. CCA will help the students take their talent to the next level, unlocking characters, voices, stage presence, and charisma through improv, monologues, and sketches! (Recommended Ages: 7th-12th Grade)
Music – Clarion Center for the Arts’ group music classes give kids the perfect blend of collective and one-on-one instruction. Their unique approach to group classes allows students to work at their own pace and receive personalized feedback from the instructor.
Students can experience their:
- Music Combo Class: High-energy environment to learn piano, drums, voice, and ukulele! (Recommended Ages: 8-11)
- Musical Theatre Class: Mixes the tenants of Music Combo with the exciting elements of acting and improv! (Recommended Ages: 5-7)
- Vocal Rep Class: “Rep”, being short for Repertoire. Students work on their own songs for auditions and solo performances, giving them the ideal learning experience for their musical theatre endeavors! (Recommended Ages: 10+)
- Private Lessons: Piano, voice, and guitar lessons are available for students ready to take their musical training to the next level! (Recommended Ages: 5+)
Circus – Circus arts include the acrobatic tricks and aerial skills seen in shows like Cirque du Soleil or the movie The Greatest Showman! The first Circus class to take is Acrobatics. It’s similar to the flips and tricks of gymnastics, but with an emphasis on dance and performance. (Recommended Ages: 4 – 10)
Clarion Center for the Arts is not just a dance studio, it’s a community of teachers, students, and families who are passionate about every aspect of the arts. By joining their tribe, students join a movement that wants to make the world a better place through Dance, Music, Theatre, and Circus.
Call, text, or email them today to get started with their two-week Intro Program for just $19.99:
– Call/Text: 814-319-5631
– Email: info@clarioncenterforthearts.com
– Web: https://www.clarioncenterforthearts.com/get-started
Clarion Center for the Arts is looking forward to working with your family soon!
